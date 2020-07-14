Final paving scheduled for E. William St.

Weather permitting, on Wednesday, July 15 through Saturday, July 18, and on Monday, July 20, the City of Delaware’s paving contractor will mill, resurface and place new pavement markings along East William Street as part of the widening project.

The planned schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 15 – Friday, July 17: Milling and intermediate asphalt applications. Traffic will be maintained.

• Saturday, July 18: Final asphalt application. East William Street will close to traffic between Lake Street and the Point, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be detoured using Central Avenue and Lake Street.

Residents with driveway access to William Street should park their vehicles on a side street. Access to businesses near Potter Street and Frank Street will be maintained from the Lake Street/William Street intersection. Access to ODOT, Stop-N-Go Storage and the city Public Works facility will be available via Foley Street.

• Monday, July 20: Striping will be applied on the new pavement. Traffic will be maintained with traffic control and officers.

• Tuesday, July 21: East William Street scheduled to be fully re-opened.

In other road work, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s “Weekly Construction Update” listed the following projects:

• U.S. Route 23 barrier repair — Repair the retaining wall and bridge deck overlay on the U.S. 23 northbound ramp to William St. Estimated completion: Oct. 2020. The U.S. 23 northbound ramp to William St. will continue to be restricted to one lane through Oct. 2020.

• U.S. Route 42 emergency culvert replacement and road repair — U.S. 42 between the city of Delaware and Horseshoe Road is closed due to a sinkhole that developed after recent heavy rains. Estimated completion: Aug. 2020. Detour: SR 37 to U.S. 23 to SR 229 or reverse.

• State Route 257 resurfacing project — SR 257 between SR 750 and U.S. 42 will have daily lane restrictions through Saturday, July 18 for pavement repairs.

• State Route 745 resurfacing project — SR 745 between Memorial Dr. and U.S. 42 will have daily lane restrictions through Saturday, July 18 for pavement repairs.

More information on this and other local roadway improvement and transportation projects is at www.delawareohio.net/access-delaware and https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Submitted by the City of Delaware. Additional information provided by ODOT.

