Renewal levy for DCS to appear on Nov. 3 ballot

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday voted for the second and final time to place a “no new money” renewal levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The levy was first discussed on May 18 by District Treasurer and CFO Melissa Swearingen, who said the district would need to renew a 2010 renewal levy that will expire this year or face a deficit. Swearingen reported the levy generates $9.4 million annually.

Monday’s resolution to put the substitution of the 2010 emergency levy on the ballot was the second resolution after the board also voted to pursue the levy in June. Before the first vote in June, Board President Matthew Weller stressed the levy is a “no new money” levy.

The board voted unanimously to approve the levy Monday during its virtual meeting.

The board also voted to approve a change order in the amount of $3,800 to a contract with Gandee & Associates for removal of asbestos-containing material at Carlisle Elementary School. The addition brings the full contract to $18,590.

Additionally, the board approved a number of resignations, including Melinda Burgeson, a preschool intervention specialist at Woodward Elementary School; Amanda Capriato, a second-grade teacher at Schultz Elementary School; LeAnna Ford, a supervisor of preschool and preschool special education at Woodward; Danell Hall, an intern psychologist for the district; Brieanna Miller, an intervention specialist at Hayes High School; Elizabeth Tate, a bus driver; and Laura Miller, who will retire as an intervention specialist at Conger Elementary School.

The board then approved the employments of Melinda Burgeson as supervisor of Preschool and Preschool Special Education at Woodward, and Alicia Webb, an intern psychologist at Willis Education Center.

The meeting did not include a student board member, but Weller said incoming student board member Mackenzie Collett will be sworn in at the Aug. 3 board meeting, which Weller said would take place in person at Willis.

At the meeting, Superintendent Heidi Kegley also outlined the district’s plans for the upcoming school year and said the district will be going to a blended model of having 50% of students in person two days a week and the other 50% coming in three days a week, on a rotation. Kegley said this will allow for social distancing and more cleaning. She added masks will be required for all staff and students.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

