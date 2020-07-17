DGHD: 284 active cases of COVID-19

Active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County are continuing to rise, according to information issued by the Delaware General Health District.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the DGHD reported 284 active cases. Last Friday, there were 188 active cases. There have been 770 total cases due to the coronavirus in Delaware County since reporting began on March 18. There were 678 total cases on Monday. Of Friday’s total cases, 635 are confirmed and 138 are probable. There have been 477 people who have recovered, and 12 have died.

There are 1,463 people who have completed monitoring and are out of isolation or quarantine, and 513 people currently being monitored. Two people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 47 people have been hospitalized overall. The median age has lowered from 43 to 39, the age range is 1 to 90, and an equal percentage of men and women have either had confirmed or probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 871 cases (up from 763 cases on Monday and 675 cases last Friday), with 63 total hospitalizations and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between them and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

As of Friday afternoon, Ohio has had 68,175 total cases of COVID-19. That number was 62,856 last Friday. The ODH states there are 9,445 hospitalizations, 2,305 ICU admissions, and 3,112 deaths due to the infectious disease.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 13,412 and the most deaths at 457. Cuyahoga County has more than 10,000 cases, and Hamilton County is third with more than 7,000 cases.

There are more than 13.8 million people worldwide who are confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard as of Friday afternoon.

The most confirmed cases are in the United States, with a total of 3.6 million people. Of those, the most cases, more than 400,000, were reported in New York (along with most deaths and recoveries); followed by California; Florida; Texas; New Jersey; Illinois; Arizona; Georgia; Massachusetts; and Pennsylvania (all with 100,000 or more cases). The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million.

Globally, there have been 592,806 deaths attributed to the pandemic. The U.S. has had 138,840 deaths, the most of any nation. More than 7.7 million people have recovered worldwide, and the U.S. has just over a million people recovered (second only to Brazil). More than 43 million tests have been administered in the United States. Ohio has tested the 11th-most, with 1,088,793 persons.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

