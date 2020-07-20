DGHD: Active COVID-19 cases down slightly

The Delaware General Health District reported Monday afternoon there are currently 280 people with active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, down from 284 on Friday.

The number of active cases is derived from subtracting the 540 recoveries (symptom- and fever-free) and 12 deaths in the county from the sum of the 692 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 140 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD reported Monday there have been 832 total cases of the novel coronavirus in the county since reporting on the virus began in March. There were 770 total cases on Friday, July 17. There have been 48 total hospitalizations, and three people are currently hospitalized.

According to the health district, 12 people have died and 568 are currently in isolation/quarantine. Over 1,500 people have completed isolation/quarantine.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,236 new coronavirus cases statewide on Monday. The total number of cases is 76,168, which is up nearly 8,000 since Friday. There have been 9,610 people hospitalized and 3,189 deaths.

The ODH is reporting there have been a total of 940 cases in Delaware County since reporting began, up from 871 cases on Friday. There have been 64 people hospitalized and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between them and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 14,246 and the most deaths at 468. Cuyahoga County has more than 10,000 cases, and Hamilton County is third with more than 7,000 cases. Lucas and Montgomery counties have more than 3,000 cases each.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 607,187 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. The U.S. has had 140,716 deaths, the most of any nation. More than 8.1 million people have recovered worldwide, and the U.S. has just over a million people recovered (second only to Brazil). More than 45 million tests have been administered in the United States.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-7.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.