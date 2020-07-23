Projects aplenty in Berlin

It’s been a busy year in Berlin Township, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the state of emergency associated with the COVID-19 virus, all previously scheduled meetings are subject to change,” states the township’s website. For now, the township is holding virtual meetings. In addition, due to the outbreak, the township hall will be closed to rentals for the rest of 2020.

However, that hasn’t stopped other things from happening in Berlin.

In terms of road work, Berlin Station Road is closed to through traffic east of Braumiller Road for 0.4 miles. The closure started July 13, and the work is expected to take 45 days to complete. There is a detour around the closure using Braumiller, Cheshire and Lackey Old State roads. Savko is constructing a new roundabout at the intersection of Berlin Station and Glenn Parkway as part of the City of Delaware’s Glenn Parkway extension project.

Another roundabout was constructed recently at Lackey Old State and Cheshire roads at the corner of the fire station. The roundabout and the Cheshire Road bridge over Alum Creek State Park to Africa Road are now open.

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office is closing Peachblow Road between Piatt and South Old State roads for a culvert replacement from July 27 to Aug. 6.

Before the pandemic struck, the Berlin Township Zoning Commission met in person on Feb. 11. Christina Littleton replaced Ray Armstrong as alternate.

Commission members had an informal discussion regarding the Stablewood subdivision on Berlin Station Road. Aaron Underhill, an attorney representing M/I Homes, said Stablewood has been modeled after The Pines subdivision, which has been developed over the past two years. There would be 92 lots, Underhill said. Josh Barkan, vice president of land for M/I, said there would be sidewalks on both sides of the street, as well as walking paths.

Topics discussed by the commission included adding more amenities to Stablewood for the residents. Public comments included questions about mailboxes and privacy.

At 6 p.m. Aug. 12, the Berlin Township Board of Trustees will hold a virtual hearing regarding zoning amendments for the Berlin Business Park Industrial Overlay; and at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 for the Berlin Business Park Commercial Overlay. The public may comment live via Zoom.

“These amendments have been initiated via motion of the Berlin Zoning Commission and are proposed to be amendments to the Berlin Township Zoning Resolution,” states the public notice. “These meetings are the continuation of the meetings that were held on Feb. 6, 2020.”

This newly-constructed roundabout is at the intersection of Lackey Old State and Cheshire roads next to the Berlin Township Fire Station.

Twp. to consider zoning measures for business park

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

