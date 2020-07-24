City launches new mobile app

The City of Delaware has rolled out “Del-AWARE,” a redesigned and modernized mobile app and web portal for its customer service.

This update makes it easier for residents to access city services while improving the user experience. Del-AWARE replaces and improves upon the former MyDelaware app that was no longer available on all operating systems.

“We always strive to improve and perfect the process for navigating city services,” Community Affairs Coordinator Lee Yoakum said. “The new app will simplify and enhance the process for our residents and for city staff.”

Residents came up with the app name through a City of Delaware campaign using its Nextdoor page.

A few of the improvements with Del-AWARE:

• Allows users to create an account to view and track service requests

• Provides the city with more accurate information on service requests

• Links requests with the city’s workorder management system to streamline the notification process.

Del-AWARE can help city residents with questions or requests involving city services such as code violations, water and sewer, recycling, garbage, streets and lighting, graffiti and more. Options allow residents to provide additional details and photos, and a GPS location.

When a Del-AWARE request is submitted, the sender is notified that the city will begin to process the request. When completed, the resident receives follow-up notification that the request is closed.

There are three ways to access Del-AWARE:

• iOS: apps.apple.com/us/app/citysourced/id1519066783

• Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.citysourced.delawareoh

• Browser based site: delawareoh.citysourced.com/

Pictured is the City of Delaware’s new Del-AWARE mobile app. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Del_AWARE-app.jpg Pictured is the City of Delaware’s new Del-AWARE mobile app. Courtesy image | City of Delaware https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Delaware-Logo-3.jpg Courtesy image | City of Delaware

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

