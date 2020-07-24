Ohio Wesleyan praised in new guidebook

According to the new “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021,” Ohio Wesleyan University is one of “the ‘best and most interesting’ schools in the United States, as well as in Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland.”

Ohio Wesleyan is a “small school with a big commitment to providing its students with a well-rounded education,” the guidebook states, with the hallmarks of an OWU education including “strong preparation for graduate and professional school, a solid grounding in the liberal arts, real-world experience, and an emphasis on having fun outside the classroom.”

Released this month, the “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021” is committed to delivering high school students “an insider’s look at what it’s really like to be a student” at its featured schools. The guide, now in its 37th year, was created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske.

In addition to lauding Ohio Wesleyan’s “solid liberal arts education,” the guidebook also proclaims that “OWU’s Division III Battling Bishops are a North Coast Athletic Conference powerhouse, noting recent or perennial team successes in men’s soccer, men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s track and field.

“Ohio Wesleyan is a place where the education goes well beyond the classroom,” one student tells the guidebook. “The family atmosphere and the opportunities that the college provides you enrich the entire college experience.”

Learn more about the new Fiske Guide at www.collegecountdown.com.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

