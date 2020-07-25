Novel coronavirus causing cancellations

A couple of events originally planned for today will not be taking place in Sunbury.

The Fishing Derby at the reservoirs on Otis Street that would have started at 9 a.m. is canceled, it was announced on the village’s website.

The Sunbury Farmers’ Market on the square that would normally take place from 9 a.m. to noon is canceled.

A post on the Sunbury Farmers’ Market Facebook page on Friday states, “After much consideration and discussion, the Board of Directors of the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Sunbury Farmers’ Market 2020 season. This is due to Delaware County remaining at a Level 3 Public Health Emergency.”

The FlyHIGH MCY Cornhole Tournament that would have started on the square at 4 p.m. is also canceled, states the village’s website.

Another popular summer event on the square, Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds, has been shelved as well.

“We have always strived to make Sizzle a fun and well rounded family event. With so many levels of consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Sizzle for 2020,” a July 16 post on the event’s Facebook page states. Organizers hope to #savethesizzle for Aug. 21, 2021.

In addition, the Sunbury Planning & Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday is also canceled.

One thing that is going on as planned today is Big Walnut High School’s graduation ceremony, starting at 8 p.m. in the football stadium. Yearbook distribution took place Friday, as did the mandatory graduation rehearsal. Graduates are allowed to bring up to four guests during the socially-distanced event. It will be streamed at http://www.bwls.net/ and on WDLR radio.

And in next-door Galena, the Big Walnut Nature Club is conducting its annual Hoover Summer Clean-up starting at 9 a.m.

Although it was different, a recent holiday celebration was a success in Sunbury. Volunteers from the Big Walnut Civic Association put lots of American flags on the square for the Fourth of July. They also put on a live broadcast on their Facebook page to celebrate.

In other Sunbury news, the Kroger store is providing its customers with a shopping guide of moved items and where it is now located. Be advised though, the update is good through Monday.

The store has been expanded and remodeled over the last couple months for a drive-through pharmacy.

“The new pharmacy location is open,” Kroger posted July 7 on Facebook. “It is located in the new section of the store. There is an entry between the old pharmacy and the frozen food cases.”

Finally, the Community Library facility is open, according to its website. “When visiting the library we ask that patrons: Stay home if sick, maintain 6 feet from others, wear a mask, wash hands often,” said a graphic on yourcl.org. “For additional convenience and safety: Patrons are encouraged to use our drive-through and lockers. Patrons can take advantage of our digital collections.”

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

