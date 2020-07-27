DGHD: Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Active cases of COVID-19 are continuing to decrease in Delaware County, the Delaware General Health District reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The number of people in Delaware County with active cases of COVID-19 is now 245, down from 254 on Friday. The number of active cases is derived from subtracting the 687 recoveries (symptom- and fever-free) and 13 deaths in the county from the sum of the 796 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 149 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat). The number of total cases (confirmed and probable) is 945, up from 893 on Friday.

According to the health district, 577 people are currently in isolation/quarantine. A total of 1,844 people have completed isolation/quarantine, over 100 more than Friday. There have been 51 total hospitalizations, with six people currently hospitalized.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 85,177 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, up more than 3,000 since Friday. There were 80,628 confirmed cases and 4,549 probable cases. There have been 10,285 people hospitalized, with 2,466 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,344 total deaths. The number of people presumed to have recovered is 59,413. The age range is from 1 to 109 years old, with the median age at 42.

The ODH states there have been a total of 1,073 cases in Delaware County since reporting began. There have been 71 people hospitalized and 17 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between them and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with more than 15,000 and the most deaths at 494. Cuyahoga County has more than 11,000 cases, and Hamilton County is third with more than 8,000 cases. Lucas County has more than 4,000 cases and Montgomery County has more than 3,000 cases. Three counties have only 16 cases.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard shows there are more than 16.3 million cases worldwide, up from 15.5 million cases on Friday. Globally, there have been 650,029 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States has 4,262,674 confirmed cases and 147,143 deaths.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

