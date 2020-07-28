Harbor Freight opens local store

Popular hardware store Harbor Freight Tools recently opened its first retail location in Delaware County at 1764 Columbus Pike in Delaware. Located next door to Walmart, the building was previously occupied by Sears.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Delaware and all of Delaware County,” said Ryan Kelley, store manager, in a press release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners, and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”

In addition to serving the community for all its hardware needs, the opening of Harbor Freight has created approximately 35 jobs in Delaware.

Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, and it remains family-owned. Nationwide, the brand includes more than 1,000 stores. The Delaware location marks the 39th Harbor Freight store in Ohio and the sixth in central Ohio.

With each store totaling 16,300 square feet, Harbor Freight Tools prides itself on offering an easier shopping experience for customers than other home improvement centers, while still offering a wide and competitive range of products. Among the products found in stores are automotive, air, and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, and more. Hand tools that are purchased also come with a lifetime warranty.

“With core values of excellence, continuous improvement, and doing the right thing, Harbor Freight Tools is working to constantly improve the quality of its products and is introducing hundreds of new tools and accessories each year with the features, performance, and durability of the best brands on the market — but at a fraction of the price,” the press release states.

According to the press release, Harbor Freight is taking the necessary added precautions during the pandemic, including increased cleaning and implementing social distancing measures. Anyone who wishes to do their shopping online can specifically shop the inventory at the Delaware location by visiting www.harborfreight.com and designating the location as their home store.

Harbor Freight Tools is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pictured is the new Harbor Freight store at 1764 Columbus Pike in Delaware. Located next door to Walmart in the Delaware Community Plaza, the retailer’s primary focus is tools. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Harbor-Freight.jpg Pictured is the new Harbor Freight store at 1764 Columbus Pike in Delaware. Located next door to Walmart in the Delaware Community Plaza, the retailer’s primary focus is tools. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

