Delaware resident named NAADA president

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Dr. Pat R. Whittington, a Delaware resident and assistant dean for student development in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Academic Programs Office at The Ohio State University, was elected president of the National Agricultural Alumni Development Association (NAADA) for 2020-2022.

NAADA, which was formed in 1976, provides education, support and recognition for professionals and volunteers dedicated to expanding resources for advancing agriculture and related disciplines through land-grant and other colleges of agricultural sciences and partner programs. Members of NAADA are from two-year and four-year institutions of higher education and organizations associated with agriculture and related sciences.

Whittington served as the NAADA vice president for 2018-2020 and took over leadership of the organization at the 2020 annual conference, which was held virtually.

In his role with CFAES, Whittington serves as the director of scholarships and student financial aid, honors, undergraduate research and career services. In addition to his professional role in the college, Whittington also serves as an advisor for Ohio Stater’s Inc. and Delta Theta Sigma Professional Agricultural Fraternity.

Whittington has been a faculty mentor for STEP (Second-Year Transformational Experience Program) since the inception of the program in 2013. STEP was developed as a continuation of the university’s effort to redefine the student experience. He is very passionate about creating access to higher education for underserved and disadvantaged populations, and really enjoys being part of an office that makes educational experiences more affordable.

Whittington earned his Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Idaho, a M.S. in educational administration and agricultural education from the University of Idaho, and a B.S. in agriculture from The Ohio State University.

Prior to his role at Ohio State, Whittington worked at Washington State University serving as the coordinator for research and innovation and later as the assistant state director for the Washington Small Business Development Centers; and prior to Ohio State was the assistant to the dean for undergraduate education in the College of Agricultural Sciences at The Pennsylvania State University.

NAADA is dedicated to the professional advancement of the members and in turn the institutions they serve. The organization provides education and support for professionals, volunteers and student leaders who are dedicated to serving land-grant colleges of agricultural sciences and related programs. The network of members includes institutions from all across the United States. For more information, visit www.naada.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by the National Agricultural Alumni Development Association.

