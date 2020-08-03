DGHD: Active COVID-19 cases drop

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Delaware County has fallen from 275 on Friday to 215 on Monday, the Delaware General Health District reports.

Active cases are people currently infected with the coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

To date, there are 1,061 total cases, the sum of 905 confirmed cases and 156 probable cases. Subtracting 833 recovered cases and 13 deaths from the total cases gives the number of active cases. In addition, 2,105 people have completed being in isolation, 643 people are currently in quarantine, nine people are currently hospitalized, and 54 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

The number of total cases passed the 1,000 mark last week, the DGHD said, with more than 100 in the past week. The median age is 37, with 51% of the cases being female. The age range of those infected remains at 1 to 90 years old. The district has published a mid-year COVID-19 report at https://bit.ly/2EuOafl.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 93,963 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday afternoon, an increase of more than 4,000 since Friday. There have been 10,992 people hospitalized. A total of 3,539 people have died, 69,501 people are presumed to have recovered.

The ODH’s coronavirus dashboard lists 1,206 people in Delaware County with COVID-19, with 79 people hospitalized and 18 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between them and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows Franklin County as the highest number of cases in the state with more than 17,000 and the most deaths at 514. Cuyahoga County has more than 12,000 cases, and Hamilton County is third with more than 9,000 cases. Lucas County and Montgomery counties have more than 4,000 cases; and Summit County has more than 3,000 cases. Marion, Butler, Mahoning and Pickaway counties each have more than 2,000 cases.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 18.1 million cases worldwide, up from 17.3 million on Friday. Globally, there have been 690,452 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States has 4,682,461 confirmed cases and 154,992 deaths due to the infectious disease.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

