Ross Art Museum set to reopen

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum will reopen to the public Aug. 20 with a continuation of “From the Studio,” an exhibition of works created by six OWU fine arts faculty members. “From the Studio” will be on display from Aug. 20 through Oct. 13 at the Ross, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

According to the show’s artist statement:

“Here you will find a diversity of voices, but also a united sense of purpose and a common goal. For the OWU studio faculty, the art that they produce in their respective studios, and in some cases further afield, is an ongoing exploration of the particular aspects of the visual that intrigue them, much as a scientist might undertake a program of experimentation or as a historian might examine different aspects of a moment in time. … The common goal is in presenting works that are not only visually engaging but also eloquent representatives of the processes of investigation behind them.”

Erin Fletcher, director of the Ross, said the museum staff continues to plan future exhibitions, all of which are expected to include online components. For the latest Ross updates, she invites everyone to follow the museum on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RossArtMuseum or join the museum’s mailing list by sending a request to ramuseum@owu.edu.

“We have some gaps in our programming as a result of the pandemic,” Fletcher said. “We anticipate that this will be filled by a combination of in-person and online programming. In all cases, our goal is to be responsive to the needs of our publics.”

In May, the museum circulated two online surveys to campus faculty and the local community to understand how to best serve them during this difficult and uncertain time.

“The responses to these surveys will help guide our new programming,” said Fletcher, noting that more information about the surveys and resulting programs will be forthcoming in September.

One of the staff’s first priorities when the Ross reopens will be to create an online tour of the exhibit “Ellen Sheffield: Pages of Silence and Sound,” on display in Gallery 2001 inside the university’s main library. (Hours and visitor protocols for the library still are being finalized.)

Sheffield’s exhibit, installed this spring, showcases artist books that “explore material approaches to communication beyond spoken language … (and) in response to songs, poems, signs, and signals.” Sheffield is an instructor at Kenyon College and a graduate of The Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, and the Cleveland Institute of Art.

For now, Fletcher invites art aficionados to explore the museum’s current online exhibitions via Facebook. The displays include “Becoming Visible,” a showcase of works created by Ohio Wesleyan’s Class of 2020 fine arts majors, and “Past to Present: OWU’s Evolution,” an exploration of university history created by Art 492 students this spring.

When the museum reopens, Fletcher said, it won’t be holding in-person artist receptions or other large-group events this fall. The community will be invited to join virtual openings instead. In addition, museum guests will be required to wear facial coverings, and groups of five or more will be asked to RSVP by calling (740) 368-3606 or emailing ramuseum@owu.edu.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s safety initiatives and guidelines for visitors at www.owu.edu/safecampus.

During the academic year, the Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. During fall semester, it will be closed for Thanksgiving break from Nov. 21 through Nov. 30 and for winter break beginning Dec. 18. For more information, call (740) 368-3606, or visit www.owu.edu/ross or www.facebook.com/RossArtMuseum.

For additional Ohio Wesleyan news and event information, visit www.owu.edu/events or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews.

Ohio Wesleyan University's Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware, is scheduled to reopen next month.

