FLEX now option for city transport

Delaware County Transit has unveiled a new transportation service called FLEX which allows passengers to call same day and choose their pick up and drop off location within the city of Delaware. Passengers get an automated call that their bus is 10 minutes away. Riders are then asked to be ready and waiting at the curb.

The transit system moved up the previously-scheduled September FLEX start date when fixed routes were suspended until Dec. 31 to maintain cleanliness and distancing on buses.

FLEX operates Monday thru Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost to ride FLEX one-way is $1 for ages 64 and under and $0.50 for seniors age 65 and up and kids age 18 and under. The fare for passengers with a Medicare Card and those with an approved disability is also $0.50.

Many riders have found FLEX service to be more convenient than traditional fixed routes, as they aren’t required to go to a fixed route stop and then ride the whole route. Instead they are picked up at the curb of the location they choose within Delaware City and taken to their destination. Travel times on FLEX are averaging less than 15 minutes due to the fact that passengers don’t have to ride a full fixed route to get where they want to go.

DCT’s passenger, Tony, says “I like that instead of having to ride the full route to get where I want to go, it’s faster and more direct – less time spent traveling, more time at my destination.”

To schedule, riders can call in or use the system’s online form at www.delcotransit.com. A scheduling app will also be available in the near future.

Information for this story was provided by Delaware County Transit.

