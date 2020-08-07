Chipotle now open in Sunbury

A new Chipotle restaurant opened recently near the I-71 interchange in Sunbury.

The mailing address is 7162 Longhorn Drive, Sunbury, but Berkshire Township-area residents will note the restaurant is along state routes 36 and 37. It is next to Waffle House and across the road from Cracker Barrel.

The Chipotle is said to be the 100th drive-thru “Chipotlane” for the chain.

“The drive-thru digital order pickup lane was first introduced in Columbus in 2018 and has given customers an easy and convenient way to get the real Chipotle food they love without leaving their car,” a Chipotle spokesperson said in a news release. “In addition to being open for takeout, mobile pickup and delivery, the new Sunbury restaurant … will serve customers in its dining area with limited seating and heightened safety protocols.”

Among those protocols are “a tamper evident packaging seal for mobile pickup and delivery orders,” the spokesperson said. “Customers can leave instructions in the (Complete Customization) app and online to request contactless deliveries. Its new delivery tracker provides step-by-step, real-time updates so you can follow your meal from the restaurant to your location.”

In other Sunbury news, the Movie on the Square at the town hall scheduled for today is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Facebook post, the Big Walnut Civic Association states, “Here’s looking forward to festivals and movies and all things summer for 2021!”

Also canceled is the day-long Sunbury Sizzle & Sound Music Festival at the town hall slated for Aug. 15.

One event that is still on is the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Big Shot Sporting Clay Classic at the Cardinal Sporting Clay Facility in Marengo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Teams of four and single participants of all skill levels are welcome. Monday is the last day to sign up as a sponsor at www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com.

However, the chamber has also posted, “After much consideration and discussion, the Board of Directors of the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Sunbury Farmers’ Market 2020 season. This is due to Delaware County remaining at a Level 3 Public Health Emergency.”

Finally, the Certified Oil gas station at 110 Granville St. has reopened after closing for a few days when an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We closed the store at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew,” the company said in a statement issued July 31. “All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

