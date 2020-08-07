DGHD: Active cases remain stable

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County has remained largely unchanged from the start to the end of the week, the Delaware General Health District reports.

As of Friday, there are 217 people who are considered active cases. The number was 215 on Monday. In comparison, there were 275 active cases a week ago. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

To date, there are 1,116 total cases, up from 1,061 reported on Monday. There are 886 people who have recovered, up from 833 on Monday. There are 2,208 people who have completed being in isolation, up more than a hundred from Monday. There are 680 people currently in quarantine, up 643 on Monday. There are three people currently hospitalized, and deaths in the county from the novel coronavirus remain at 13.

The district has published a mid-year COVID-19 report at https://bit.ly/2EuOafl.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 98,675 total cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, up nearly 5,000 since Monday. There are 11,447 people hospitalized, and 3,652 people have died from the infectious disease. There are 75,975 people who are presumed to have recovered. That is up more than 6,000 since Monday.

On Friday afternoon, the ODH’s coronavirus dashboard lists 1,273 people in Delaware County with COVID-19, 81 people hospitalized and 19 deaths. That compares to Monday’s totals of 1,206 total cases, with 79 people hospitalized and 18 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between them and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County now has 18,006 cases, more than any other county in the state. It also has the most deaths at 522. Cuyahoga County has nearly 5,000 fewer cases than Franklin, but it has the most hospitalizations, with more than 2,000 people.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 19.1 million cases worldwide, up a million from Monday. Globally, there have been 716,327 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States has 4,902,692 confirmed cases and 160,394 deaths due to the infectious disease.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

