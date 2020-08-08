Fatal crash onRed Bank Roadin Genoa Township

The first traffic fatality since 2012 to take place in Genoa Township occurred earlier this week.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, the township’s police and fire departments responded to a one-car crash at the 5500 block of Red Bank Road, near Center Village Road and Hoover Reservoir. A 2004 BMW sports utility vehicle struck a mailbox and rolled over multiple times. Its occupants were five New Albany High School 17-year-old seniors.

Michael Lucey, the front seat passenger, died at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. The driver, as of Aug. 4, was listed in critical condition at Mt. Carmel East, according to a post on the Genoa Township Police Department’s Facebook page. The back seat passengers had non-life-threatening injuries. All five occupants were wearing seatbelts.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the teens involved, their families, and the New Albany community,” said Chief of Police Stephen Gammill on the township’s website and Facebook page. “Genoa Township’s officers and paramedics are heartbroken over the death of the crash victim.”

Police state speed “likely played a role in the accident.”

Although Red Bank Road has a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour, the road was resurfaced in July and has hilly and curvy sections.

Other roads being resurfaced in the township by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office include Four Seasons Drive, Jean Court, Morello Place, Pine Hollow Drive, Ridge Lake Court and Seckle Drive/Court.

“Highland Lakes Avenue resurfacing has been given the ‘green light’ after temporarily being put on hold due to budget uncertainly at the state level,” the township posted on Facebook July 20. “The project is grant-funded through Ohio Public Works and will be completed this summer.”

The Genoa Twp. Police Department reported on July 30 that three people burglarized a home and broke into several vehicles on Ainsley Drive, and the individuals stole a vehicle that was later recovered at Westerville and Morse roads in Columbus. The trio also burglarized a store in the Polaris area, Genoa police stated on Facebook.

In other township news, the Movies at McNamara event scheduled for today has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A post on the Genoa Twp. Facebook page states, “Rentals of park shelter houses, gazebos and township hall have been canceled through August. No reservations for any date are being taken at this time.”

Finally, new Fire Chief Joseph Ponzi was sworn in on Thursday prior to the Genoa Township Board of Trustees meeting.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

