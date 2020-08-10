Sunbury woman killed in crash

An investigation continues into a crash in Kingston Township that killed a Sunbury woman Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 4:59 p.m. on Aug. 7, Kenze J. Cox, 39, of Sunbury, was traveling east on state Route 521 in her 2015 Mercedes-Benz C250 when she was struck by a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Amanda C. Knave, 24, of Columbus.

Troopers reported that Knave failed to yield at a stop sign on North Galena Road and struck Cox’s vehicle as she was crossing the intersection.

Both vehicles then traveled off the south side of SR 521.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene, and Knave was transported to Grant Medical Center by Delaware County EMS. Troopers reported that Cox’s vehicle had two female juvenile passengers, and Knave’s vehicle had one female juvenile passenger.

One juvenile was transported by MedFlight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the other two were taken by ambulance to the same hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Troopers said Knave was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, but all other seatbelt use is unknown. Alcohol and drug use were also unknown Friday.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County EMS, MedFlight, Tri-Township Fire District and Porter-Kingston Fire District.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

