DGHD: Active cases drop

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County dropped slightly over the weekend, the Delaware General Health District reports.

On Monday, there were 210 active cases. A week ago, there were 215 active cases; and 217 active cases on Friday. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

To date, there are 1,158 total cases, up about 100 from a week ago. There are 935 people who have recovered, up from 886 on Friday. There are 2,293 people who have completed being in isolation, and there are 687 people currently in quarantine. There are two people currently hospitalized, and deaths in the county from the novel coronavirus remain at 13.

The district has published a mid-year COVID-19 report at https://bit.ly/2EuOafl.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ohio has gone over the 100,000 mark, the Ohio Department of Health reports. On Monday, there were 101,731 cases, up more than 3,000 since Friday afternoon. There have been 11,629 hospitalizations, and 3,673 people have died from the infectious disease (21 deaths occurred over the weekend). There are 79,321 people who are presumed to have recovered.

On Monday afternoon, the ODH’s coronavirus dashboard listed 1,316 people in Delaware County with COVID-19, 81 people hospitalized and 19 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between them and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County now has more cases than any other county in the state, with more than 18,000 people infected. It also has the most deaths at 525. Cuyahoga County has nearly 5,000 fewer cases than Franklin, but it has the most hospitalizations, 2,213 people.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 19.9 million cases worldwide, up from 19.1 million from Friday. Globally, there have been 732,467 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States now has more than 5 million reported cases of the infectious disease, resulting in 163,156 deaths.

The DGHD reminds people to take the following health precautions:

• Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Stay away from people who are sick

• Wear a mask when out in public

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

