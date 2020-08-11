New drive-thru location in works

More site improvements are coming to the Delaware Square Shopping Center.

On Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission approved a combined Preliminary and Final Development Plan for Gosula Holding LTD. to construct a new building, with a drive-thru, at 1163 Columbus Pike in Delaware.

The site, which is an out parcel for the shopping center, was formerly occupied by Jiffy Lube, but that building was recently razed to make way for the new building. Proposed is a commercial building that will span approximately 3,276 square feet. The site would be accessed by the main entrance to Delaware Square Shopping Center, which is directly east of Cottswold Drive, off of Columbus Pike. Within the shopping center, the site will have two curb cuts to allow for multiple access points. Plans show the site will feature 20 parking spaces.

Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland thanked the owner of the shopping center for the improvements he has made to the site, including the proposal, which he said is “in keeping” with the improvements that were made recently to the adjacent Taco Bell restaurant.

“He’s been great to work with, and I think this will be a nice addition in the right direction for this old center,” Efland said of the owner. “(The proposal) is in keeping with some of the comments we’re hearing from the public during our comprehensive plan discussions about wanting to make sure that these centers are full, active, and progressing towards our current requirements for buildings while they’re still performing as centers.”

Efland said it is his understanding that the owner has a “national tenant” he is working with to fill the building, although he may not be ready to disclose who that tenant is at this time.

The proposal was approved unanimously by the planning commission and will go to Delaware City Council for final approval.

During the meeting, Planning and Zoning Administrator Lance Schultz said there are future plans separate from the proposal that would see Cottswold Drive extended east all the way to Stratford Road. Mayor Carolyn Riggle, who sits on the planning commission, said she has heard many residents voice their displeasure with the potential extension in previous discussions, but added, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Pictured is the area where a Jiffy Lube location once stood at the Delaware Square Shopping Center on Columbus Pike in Delaware. The building razed earlier this year. Last week, the Delaware Planning Commission voted in favor of the construction of a new building on the site. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_PC2.jpg Pictured is the area where a Jiffy Lube location once stood at the Delaware Square Shopping Center on Columbus Pike in Delaware. The building razed earlier this year. Last week, the Delaware Planning Commission voted in favor of the construction of a new building on the site. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

