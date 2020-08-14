Active casesof COVID-19stand at 175

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County have dropped by more than three dozen since Monday, the Delaware General Health District reports.

As of Friday afternoon, the DGHD said there were 175 active cases, compared to 215 active cases on Monday. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD said there are now 1,218 total cases, up 60 from Monday. There are 1,030 people who have recovered, up from 935 people on Monday. There are 2,476 people who have completed being in isolation, and there are 678 people currently in quarantine. There is one person who is currently hospitalized, and deaths in the county from the novel coronavirus remain at 13.

The DGHD reminds people to take the following health precautions:

• Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Stay away from people who are sick

• Wear a mask when out in public

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday listed 1,392 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began, 83 people hospitalized overall, and 19 people have passed away. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH reported Friday there were 106,557 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, up nearly 5,000 since Monday. There are 84,904 people who have recovered, 12,198 hospitalizations, and 3,784 people have died from the infectious disease (up more than 100 since Monday).

The ODH said Franklin County still has more cases than any other county in the state, with more than 19,000 people infected; and it also has the most deaths at 533. Cuyahoga County has 5,000 fewer cases than Franklin, but it has the most hospitalizations with 2,255. Noble County has the lowest number of cases with 19.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 20.9 million cases worldwide, up from 19.9 million on Monday. Globally, there have been 760,213 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States now has more than 5.2 million reported cases of the infectious disease, resulting in 167,253 deaths.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus. The district has published a mid-year COVID-19 report at https://bit.ly/2EuOafl.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

