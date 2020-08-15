Water main on Lincoln Ave. to be replaced

The City of Delaware will undertake a water main replacement project along Lincoln Avenue, from Forest Avenue to Liberty Street.

Work by the city’s Public Utilities Department will begin Aug. 17 and continue through Sept. 4, weather permitting.

The project will replace an existing water main that dates to the early 1900s and has a history of breaks. The project will include making new connections that require water shutdowns.

Notices for these scheduled shutdowns will be made 24 hours in advance to the affected residents. After the new water main has been installed, restoration of the pavement and yard area will take place.

While every attempt will be made to keep construction disturbance to a minimum, area residents may experience road closures, traffic delays, restricted street parking, and increased noise during regular business hours.

The city will make every effort to give residents 24 hours advance notice of any non-emergency water shutdown that may be necessitated by the construction, but residents may experience short periods of no water service.

Public questions may be directed to the Public Utilities Department by calling 740-203-1904.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Delaware-Logo-1.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.