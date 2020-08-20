GOP celebrate anniversary of 19th Amendment

Members of the Delaware County Republican Party gathered this week (social distance style) to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the contribution of Republicans to the suffrage movement.

“The fight for women’s suffrage was one of the longest, most impactful empowerment efforts in our country’s history,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, organizer of the suffrage celebration. “We have a strong representation of female leadership here today in Delaware County, and we owe it all to the courageous suffragists who never gave up on the fight for equality.”

Suffragists began their organized fight in 1848 when they demanded the right to vote during the first women’s rights convention. For the next 72 years, women lobbied, marched, picketed, and protested for the right to equality.

The 19th Amendment was first introduced in 1878 by Republican A.A. Sargent from California. In 1919, the Susan B. Anthony Amendment finally passed the U.S. House of Representatives and then the U.S. Senate. The amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920 and added to the U.S. Constitution, forever protecting women’s right to vote in the United States. “We are proud of our Republican heritage and the contribution that our party made to the suffrage movement,” said Steve Cuckler, chairman of the Delaware County Republican Party.

Today, 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified, more than 68 million women vote in federal elections because of the courageous suffragists who never gave up the fight.

Pictured, left to right, are Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell, Delaware County Prosecutor Melisa Schiffel, Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, and Delaware County Clerk of Courts Natalie Fravel. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Suffrage-Event.jpg Pictured, left to right, are Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell, Delaware County Prosecutor Melisa Schiffel, Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, and Delaware County Clerk of Courts Natalie Fravel. Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Republican Party.

