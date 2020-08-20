DCDL creates new positions

The Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees appointed a new board member, approved the posting of two new positions, and provided an update on the construction of the library building in Liberty Township at its Aug. 18 regular meeting.

At the meeting, newly appointed board member Brad Allen took his oath of office. He received his appointment during the July 20 work session of the Delaware County Board of Commissioners. Allen, a Lewis Center resident, joins the board as a CPA with extensive commercial real estate experience.

Library Director George Needham presented his request for a human resources manager during his director’s report. Needham also discussed grant opportunities for the library through the Federal CARES Act.

“We really need somebody who is an expert in this area, especially with all that we’ve experienced this year,” said Needham. “With 100 people on staff now and more coming at the end of next year for the new building, we really need to professionalize and condense our human resources functions, as they’re presently divided between several different staff members.”

The board approved the human resources posting, as well as a new fiscal specialist position for the library. The two positions had been approved previously with budget discussions. However, due to a hiring freeze implemented in April, further progress had halted. Positions will be posted soon on the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org/careers.

Friends of the Library President Karen Cowan announced a virtual visit from author Fiona Davis coming this October. Davis’ novels include her 2016 debut “The Dollhouse” and other bestsellers like “The Chelsea Girls” and the new release “The Lions of Fifth Avenue.” Ticket information will be announced on the Friends’ website.

The Liberty Township Library Building Committee, consisting of board President Michael Butler, Vice President Holly Quaine and Trustee Brenda Eldridge, offered an update on the building project. The library is in the final stages to close on the purchase of the land, with a groundbreaking ceremony tentatively scheduled for fall 2020. Additionally, a commissioning agent will be hired to review the plans for the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing drawings to ensure compliance. This agent will also provide on-site oversight during construction.

“It really is aesthetically beautiful,” said Butler about the building plans. “I can’t wait to be the first one to go in and borrow a book.”

The hour-long meeting was conducted via Zoom and streamed live to the library’s Facebook page. The full meeting will also be uploaded to the library’s YouTube channel.

Trustees present at the meeting included Butler, Quaine, Secretary Ceena Baker, and trustees Allen, Eldridge and Scott Tiede. Trustee Nick McCoy was absent.

All members of the DCDL Board of Trustees will meet again for their next regular session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Unless otherwise notified, the meeting will take place remotely and will be streamed live to the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/delawarelibrary. Public comment will be accepted in advance at board@delawarelibrary.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_DCDL.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.