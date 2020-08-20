Local pride org to host ‘TransTalk’

Delaware Ohio Pride will host an online panel discussion on transgender matters on Sept. 5, and organizers hope it will be an opportunity for the community to learn and gain perspective.

The “TransTalk” discussion will feature four transgender people from central Ohio who will speak about their experiences and answer questions posed by the organizers and attendees. The event will be livestreamed from the Delaware Ohio Pride Facebook page from 2 to 4 p.m., and the organizers, Spencer and Lee Webb, said everyone is welcome.

“We hope that by tuning into ‘TransTalk’ people will listen and learn from this marginalized group,” the Webbs said in a joint email Tuesday. “The number of unreported trans deaths is growing drastically every year. By bringing transgender education to our local community, we hope to inspire Delaware County to promote change.”

The Webbs, who also serve as chairs of the organization, said the event arose out of an absence of transgender voices in the community.

“The lack of transgender representation in Delaware County stood out to us when the Delaware Ohio Pride organization was forming,” the Webbs said. “We have found it extremely difficult to find a local voice for the trans community. This event will help bridge that gap.”

The organizers added the event is “for anyone and everyone who is open to learning and listening.”

“Our selected panel of individuals have a spectrum of life experiences to share with the community,” the Webbs said. “Teachers, churches, politicians, parents, and students all have something to gain by listening to these voices.”

The Webbs added viewers can expect the panelists to answer a variety of questions, including those pertaining to the lives and experiences of the transgender community; what transitioning means to an individual person; how to support transgender youth; and what are pronouns and why they are so important.

Viewer questions will be moderated during the event.

More information about the event and about the organization can be found at www.facebook.com/delawareohiopride or on the organization’s website at www.delawareohiopride.org.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

