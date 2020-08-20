‘Pickers’ to film in Ohio

The television series “American Pickers” plans to film episodes throughout Ohio in October.

“While we plan to be in Ohio in October, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse,” states a press release issued by Cineflix Productions. “Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!”

The conditions being referred to is the uncertainty brought on by the proliferation of COVID-19. The show said it’s “taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.”

Viewers know that “American Pickers” features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who like to hit the nation’s back roads to find valuable antiques. In doing so, they meet unique characters and learn the stories behind their collections, and pick up some U.S. history along the way in terms of the tales and vintage goods. Naturally, the series airs on History, Mondays at 9 p.m.

For example, on one episode in 2018, Wolfe and Fritz went to see a van that had been pulled up from the muddy woods of Massachusetts. On the side was painted the word “Aerosmith,” and the property owner wasn’t sure if the vehicle was previously owned by a rock music fan or was from the actual band of the same name, who got its start in Boston.

Wolfe happened to know the group’s original guitarist, who was able to confirm the truck indeed served as Aerosmith’s first touring van and mobile motel. Wolfe then purchased the International Harvester Metro for $25,000.

“We just got a piece of American rock ‘n’ roll history!” Wolfe yelled.

Wolfe has Antique Archaeology shops in Nashville, Tennessee, and Le Claire, Iowa, that sells antiques and art. For 20 years, Fritz has accompanied him as his friend and friendly rival. They call themselves pickers, leading a nomadic existence to acquire what they call rusty gold. Danielle Colby is the shop manager.

According to A&E Television Networks, “American Pickers” has aired for 21 seasons and 307 episodes.

“American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure,” the release states. “If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.”

Mike Wolfe, left, and Frank Fritz, right, are the stars of “American Pickers,” a reality television series that airs on the History channel. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Mike-Frank.jpg Mike Wolfe, left, and Frank Fritz, right, are the stars of “American Pickers,” a reality television series that airs on the History channel. Courtesy photo | ‘American Pickers’

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

