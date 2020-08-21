HuntFish OH app now available from ODNR

COLUMBUS – The free HuntFish OH mobile app is available now for Ohio’s outdoors enthusiasts to conveniently purchase fishing and hunting licenses, check game, and view wildlife area maps, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The HuntFish OH mobile app is available for Android and iOS users and can be found in the app store.

“Many people are using their mobile devices to purchase hunting and fishing licenses and other Division of Wildlife products. This new app will make those transactions easier,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “We are excited to launch this new resource to help our customers.”

The HuntFish OH mobile app allows people to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses on their phones in a user-friendly manner. Users are also able to access the Division of Wildlife’s online system to check harvested white-tailed deer and wild turkey while out in the field, even without a WiFi connection.

Other features include a map which allows users to view wildlife areas, shooting ranges, boat ramps and license agents. A weather widget displays sunrise and sunset times, wind speed and forecast information. Ohio fishing and hunting regulations are available in PDF versions, as well as links to the Ohio State Parks and boat registration.

Users also have the option to select push notifications from the Division of Wildlife, keeping them up to date on upcoming seasons, license renewals, events, and other useful information.

Funding for the HuntFish OH mobile app was provided, in part, by Sovereign Sportsman Solutions (S3) and the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF).

For more information about hunting and fishing in Ohio download the app or visit wildohio.gov. Follow the Division of Wildlife on Twitter and Facebook for instant news stories, outdoor recreation ideas, local wildlife information, and much more.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

