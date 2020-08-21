OWU ranks among best in US

Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degrees, according to The Princeton Review’s newly released guidebook, “The Best 386 Colleges: 2021.”

“Our goal in publishing college rankings – and our ongoing mission at The Princeton Review – is to help students find, get accepted to, and thrive at the colleges best for them,” said Robert Franek, the guidebook’s editor-in-chief. “We recommend every one of the 386 colleges in the new edition of our book as a ‘best’ choice, and we salute them for their exceptional offerings.”

Only about 14% of America’s 2,800 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, according to its editors, and they are chosen based on information collected annually from students and college administrators.

In connection with the 2021 guidebook, The Princeton Review surveyed 143,000 students nationwide about their college’s academics and administration, campus life, student body attitudes and opinions, and themselves. The new student comments were combined with those from two previous academic years to help create each school’s profile.

Of their experiences, Ohio Wesleyan students proclaim:

• The campus atmosphere is “very culturally diverse,” with students noting, “I’ve never met so many people that are religiously and culturally different in a single place. It’s amazing!” and at OWU, “Everyone fits in somewhere.”

• The university’s “close knit community” is forged through common-interest bonds: “Most students are nerds/passionate about something. They usually fit in by finding people interested in the same things they are.” All of this adds up to a robust “overall community” and “great campus culture.”

• Ohio Wesleyan’s professors are “good at engaging the student in classroom discussions” and “will go out of their way to help you. I have had numerous professors support me in applying for grants, applying for research experiences at other universities, as well as jobs.”

• Other students state of their professors and faculty mentors, “A major benefit of going to a smaller school is that I am on a first-name basis with multiple professors, and even text them if I need help with something,” and that they’ve “had professors stay until 6 p.m. just to make sure I understood a concept.”

• Of OWU’s academic opportunities, the students laud the 10-week Summer Science Research Program, which allows “Ohio Wesleyan students to work with a professor over the summer,” giving undergrads “a rare opportunity to get paid to do research almost always one-on-one with a Ph.D.”

• In addition, Ohio Wesleyan’s signature experience, The OWU Connection, lets students apply “for grants through the school that allow you to do your own research (and) travel to gain new experience” and to complete courses with a built-in travel component that create “many opportunities to go abroad.”

Learn more about The Princeton Review’s “The Best 386 Colleges: 2021” at www.princetonreview.com/best386 and more about Ohio Wesleyan, including academic opportunities and enrollment information, at www.owu.edu/admission.

Pictured is the Hamilton-Williams Campus Center located at 40 Rowland Ave. on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Hamilton-Williams-Campus-Center.jpg Pictured is the Hamilton-Williams Campus Center located at 40 Rowland Ave. on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. Courtesy photo | Paul Vernon

