DGHD: Active cases drop

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County continued to decline slowly during the week, the Delaware General Health District reports.

On Friday afternoon, the DGHD reported 173 active cases, compared to 177 on Monday and 175 a week ago. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD reported there are now 1,307 total cases, with 1,100 confirmed and 207 probable cases. There are 1,121 people who have recovered, and deaths in the county from the novel coronavirus remain at 13. Since reporting began in March, 2,772 people have completed isolation or quarantine. There are 626 people currently in quarantine, 47 people have been hospitalized, with two persons currently hospitalized. The district’s data shows people from 1 to 90 have been infected, with the median age being 39 and divided equally between females and males.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday listed 1,483 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began, 86 people hospitalized overall, and 20 people have passed away. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County has the most cases with more than 20,000. However, Cuyahoga County has the most hospitalizations and deaths.

The ODH reported Friday there have been 112,003 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Of those, 106,063 people are confirmed to have had the infectious disease, and 5,940 people are probable. There have been 3,929 total deaths, and 12,615 people have been hospitalized. The age range is 1 to 109, with a median age of 42, and 52% of the cases are female.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 22.7 million cases worldwide as of Friday afternoon. Globally, there have been 794,274 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States now has more than 5.5 million reported cases of the infectious disease, resulting in 174,290 deaths.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-5.jpg The Delaware General Health District’s Aug. 21 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the number of active cases in the county by date. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Active-Cases-Aug.-21.jpg The Delaware General Health District’s Aug. 21 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the number of active cases in the county by date. Courtesy chart | DGHD

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

