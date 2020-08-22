Sunbury BW Kiwanis alters Labor Day event

The Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis, in its third year of service to the community, had been planning for many months to host the annual Labor Day Flea Market. As COVID-19 continues to impact the community, organizers decided recently to not hold the event this year in order to keep vendors, guests and volunteers safe.

“This was a great opportunity not just for our club to perform as a service to the community, but also because it was to be a primary fundraiser for us,” said long-time Sunbury resident and Club President Diana Horsley. “Our mission is to serve the children of the world, and we raise funds to support various needs locally.”

Working in conjunction with village officials and the Delaware General Health District, it was determined that it would be imprudent and impractical to host an event of such magnitude, one that traditionally draws thousands of visitors. But that decision to cancel also turned into an opportunity for the Kiwanis club.

“We were already planning to have a food booth at the flea market, so we asked, ‘How can we still do that on Labor Day to raise funds?,’” said Jim Janosik, Kiwanis club secretary. The answer was a BBQ drive-thru.

Supporters can preorder either a BBQ chicken or rib dinner online at https://k19573.site.kiwanis.org and pick a time to come by and pick it up curbside.

“We’ll be on the Village Square to serve a fantastic meal that families can enjoy for lunch or dinner on the holiday,” Janosik said. “And we have every hope to be back with a full flea market next Labor Day.”

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students age 14-18, Builders Club for students age 11-14, K-Kids for students age 6-12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18.5 million service hours to strengthen communities and serve children.

The Kiwanis International family comprises more than 600,000 adult and youth members in more than 79 countries and geographic areas. Visit www.kiwanis.org for more information.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Kiwanis.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis.

Submitted by Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis.