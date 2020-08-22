DCHS program to focus on women’s suffrage movement

The Delaware County Historical Society will host a free virtual program titled “Remember the Ladies”: The 1850 Women’s Rights Convention in Salem, Ohio. Attendees will learn about the struggle, through letters and speeches from the fearless and tireless women who fought for their rights, beginning with Abigail Adams to Sojourner Truth and others.

This program, which will be presented by Cathy Nelson, will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, and will be available to those who register on EventBright by using a Zoom link. It will also be shown on Facebook Live. Several days before the program, all registrants will receive an email with the link to Zoom. No software will need to be downloaded. There will be an opportunity to ask questions using a chat option.

The date of the program was selected because Aug. 26 has been designated as Equality Day — the actual date the 19th Amendment was certified by the U.S. Secretary of State 100 years ago, and women finally achieved the long-sought right to vote throughout the United States.

Nelson is retired from Columbus City Schools with more than 36 years of service. She is founder and president emeritus of the Friends of Freedom Society, a 19th century historical research organization whose focus is the underground railroad. Nelson has testified in Congress on behalf of the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Act of 1997, and she and her extensive research have won numerous awards and widespread recognition. Participating in the Ohio Humanities Council Speakers Bureau for nearly two decades, she has consistently been one of its most popular presenters.

The Ohio Humanities Council is the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through grants and public humanities programs, they help Ohioans interpret the past, imagine the future, and define individual values. The Ohio Humanities Council is committed to creating vibrant communities throughout our state.

The second portion of this program on Women’s Suffrage will be presented by Hallie Serazin, board member and past president of the Delaware County League of Women Voters. She will share the history of the Delaware LWV, founded in 1948, as well as current activities around voter education and registration.

This free program is made possible in part by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is also sponsored by the Delaware County League of Women Voters.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

