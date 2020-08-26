Village of Sunbury welcoming several new subdivisions

Folks stopping to get a bite at the Wendy’s or McDonalds in Sunbury may have noticed construction near those restaurants. It’s one of a couple subdivisions planned for the village.

The Sunbury village website said of Miller’s Cove, which is behind the fire station, “This is a planned residential development located on land that borders North Miller Drive and the new Inn at Walnut Creek. There will be 36 patio homes located on 9.8 acres in a walkable neighborhood that is targeted to older citizens who want a maintenance free lifestyle. A homeowners association will maintain the neighborhood doing lawn and landscape maintenance along with snow removal. The streets will be privately owned and maintained.”

Dirt is currently being moved on the site.

Just east of the fire station’s driveways, a 775-foot-long right turn lane westbound on Cherry Street at Miller Drive is in the design phase. The Big Walnut Local School District would pay up to $445,000 of the cost. It is expected to open with the new high school in January 2022.

Also coming soon, the village said, is Rolling Hills on the former Sunbury Golf Course.

“This planned residential development will be constructed upon the grounds of the closed Sunbury Golf Course,” the village said. “It will consist of 150 single family homes on 67.58 acres, with 14.68 acres retained as common open space owned and maintained by the homeowners association. Construction of infrastructure for the development will begin in the spring.”

This private development project has had an interesting background. Zoning had been approved in 2016 but expired a couple years later. A similar zoning application was approved earlier this year for Rockford Homes. The builder proposes connections to Sunbury Meadows and Price Ponds.

The proposed Price Ponds was originally called Price Farms. The development would consist of 336 single-family homes.

Because of demand in the area for sewer service, the village is “taking the lead to construct” a sanitary trunk sewer from the Sunbury Meadows Sewage Lift Station to the corner of Cheshire and Golf Course roads.

In other Sunbury news, the Veteran’s Pancake Breakfast scheduled for Sept. 12 at the American Legion Hall has been cancelled. However, the Sunbury Village Council and Parks and Recreation Commission will continue their meetings virtually next month. Also, the next Mayor’s Court will be held in Sunbury Town Hall.

