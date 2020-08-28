Active cases, hospitalizations stable

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County, along with current and total hospitalizations, remain unchanged from Monday’s numbers, the Delaware General Health District reported Friday afternoon.

According to DGHD data, there were 183 active cases, 46 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, and one person currently hospitalized as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. These were the same totals reported Monday afternoon.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

On Thursday, the DGHD posted on its Facebook page that the total number of deaths in the parts of the county it serves increased from 13 to 15 after discovering two deaths that occurred last month were attributed to COVID-19.

“We are reporting two more deaths. Our condolences go out to the families,” the post states. “Our Epidemic Intelligence team did a routine quality assurance check through the state reporting system and discovered two deaths in our jurisdiction that were not reported to us in July. Upon investigation, our team found through the death certificate data that these additional deaths were COVID-19 deaths.”

The DGHD reported Friday there are now 1,411 total cases. There are 1,213 people who have recovered. There are 3,060 people who have completed being in isolation, and there are 598 people currently in quarantine.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday listed 1,580 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began, 87 people hospitalized overall, and 20 people have passed away. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH reported Friday there are 118,828 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. There are 99,035 people who have recovered, 13,150 total hospitalizations, and 4,076 people have died from the infectious disease.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 24.5 million cases worldwide as of Friday afternoon. Globally, there have been 833,239 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States now has more than 5.8 million reported cases of the infectious disease, resulting in 181,186 deaths.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

