Active cases ofCOVID-19 riseover weekend

The Delaware General Health District reported Monday afternoon the number of active cases due to COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) increased from 183 on Friday to 214.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

On Monday, the DGHD said there have been 1,459 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County since the pandemic began, up from 1,357 a week ago. Of those, 1,239 are confirmed cases, while 220 are probable cases.

There are 1,230 people who have recovered, 46 people who have been hospitalized, and deaths in the county from the novel coronavirus stand at 15. Since reporting began in March, 3,097 people have completed isolation or quarantine. There are 624 people currently in quarantine, and one person currently hospitalized. The district’s data shows people from 1 to 90 have been infected, with the median age being 38 and divided equally between females and males.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Monday listed 1,651 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up more than 100 cases in a week. There have been 88 hospitalizations ,and 20 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County has the most cases with 21,875; yet second-most Cuyahoga County, with 6,000 fewer cases, has had the most hospitalizations and deaths in the state due to COVID-19. The ODH reported Monday more than 123,000 people have been infected, up 8,000 from the previous week. More than 13,000 people have been hospitalized, and 4,138 people have died. There are more 102,000 people in the state who are presumed to have recovered.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 25.3 million cases worldwide as of Monday afternoon. That’s up from 23.5 million a week ago. Globally, there have been 847,847 people who have died from the pandemic. The United States now has more than 6 million cases, up nearly 300,000 in the past week. There have been 183,355 people who have died in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

