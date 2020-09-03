Labor Day event changed; Road repairs underway in Sunbury

Summer in Sunbury has seen the cancellation of social events, yet that hasn’t stopped construction and resurfacing in the village.

The annual Sunbury Big Walnut Kiwanis Labor Day Flea Market on the Village Square has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the service organization announced that in its place is a “BBQ Drive-Thru,” also on the Village Square.

“This will also help us raise funds that we use locally to support our various causes and activities,” Kiwanis states on its website.

Orders have already been placed for the BBQ Drive-Thru, but Kiwanis said folks can stop by the Square between 1-4 p.m. on Labor Day to see if there are any extra meals.

In its most recent Engineering Status Report, the village states the exterior of the new Sherwin Williams paint store next to the Taco Bell on state Route 3 is half completed.

Kroger Sunbury announced its online grocery pick-up area has moved to the back of the store with numbered parking spots to make it safer for its employees to unload groceries. The store said its expansion is nearly completed, but at the time the report was written, the pharmacy drive-thru had yet to open.

In addition, CinRoc Boat and RV Storage is open for business, the report states.

Also happening in Sunbury is a number of resurfacing projects. The village’s Facebook page states, “As you may have noticed driving thru town and particularly if you are living on some of these streets, there is a lot going on around Sunbury relative to road repair.”

Some of the road work is underway, some of it has yet to start. The village said completion is scheduled by November.

The following roads are impacted:

• Burrer Drive (from West Granville Street to West Cherry Street)

• East Cherry Street (JR Smith Park to Walnut Street)

• Greenbrier Road (Fairview Drive to Greenbrier Island to High Street)

• High Street (Otis Street to Park Street to Harrison Street to Rainbow Avenue to Hartford Road to Greenbrier Road to Walnutview Drive)

• North Vernon Street (North Street to Harrison Street)

• Perfect Drive (High Street to end)

• Tippett Court (Miller Drive to end)

There was also brick work done recently on North Street from Morning Street to Otis Street.

The village and the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District have had to remind people of the following: “Storm drains are not garbage cans.”

A post on the village’s Facebook page notes personal protective equipment (masks, gloves) should be placed in a closed bag and deposited in a trash can to protect sanitary workers.

“Do not place PPE in recycling bins, as they are not recyclable,” the post states. Don’t litter. Keep grocery sacks in your car to store used PPE until you can dispose of the items properly.”

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

