SourcePoint to hold virtual fundraiser

SourcePoint will begin a weeklong fundraising event Sept. 9 that will include daily events and presentations for seniors.

The “Make an Impact! A Celebration of Local Seniors” fundraiser is the 2020 iteration of the nonprofit’s annual fall fundraiser, which is traditionally held in-person but had to be altered this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The fundraiser will take place on the SourcePoint Facebook page and on MySourcePoint.org/celebrate, and it will conclude on Sept. 16 with a social media takeover.

Alison Yeager, SourcePoint’s director of communications & development, said she hopes the event brings a sense of togetherness to seniors and the community.

“We hope older adults and their families feel a true sense of community,” Yeager said. “This is a celebration of Delaware County being the best place to thrive after 55, and a celebration of all the seniors we serve.”

Development Officer Julie Zdanowicz said the week will be an uplifting one for the county’s older population.

“We’re celebrating seniors!” Zdanowicz said in an email Wednesday. “It will be a very positive, inspiring week, showing how strong our community’s older adults truly are, especially in this challenging year. We’re celebrating everyone age 55 and better, and sharing that SourcePoint is here for you.”

Yeager said the event will also be an opportunity for the community to learn about the work SourcePoint does.

“Each day features a look at a different area of our nonprofit and what we do to support seniors and family caregivers,” Yeager said. “I think folks will be surprised at just how much we offer, and we welcome everyone to get involved, to comment and ask questions, to share our posts, and help us get the word out all across the county.”

She added SourcePoint has continued to serve seniors throughout the pandemic, and the organization has continued its in-home care services, Meals on Wheels, emergency response systems, personal care, and community programs that promote health and wellness after 55 and support family caregivers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to show how senior services have such a positive impact in our community,” Zdanowicz said. “I want to make certain Delaware County knows about all of our services, from Meals on Wheels to online programs for fitness, art, and social activities. The need for funding is great as the senior population continues to grow.”

Yeager said the need for a fundraiser is connected to the increase in population throughout the county of people over the age of 55.

“The growth of the older population in the county is staggering,” she said. “It more than doubled in 10 years (from 2000 to 2010) and is projected to double again by 2030. The levy supports much of what we do, but it doesn’t cover everything. That’s why donations are so vital to what we do — to fill the gaps and help us serve more seniors, now and in the future.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and Willow Brook Christian Communities.

“We hope you will give to SourcePoint in support of the older adults in our community,” Zdanowicz said. “Every gift makes a difference, no matter the size.”

To learn more or make a donation to support senior services, visit MySourcePoint.org/celebrate.

SourcePoint’s nutrition team took part in a mini parade that will kick off the organization’s fundraising event on Sept. 9. The “Make an Impact! A Celebration of Local Seniors” fundraiser will be held on SourcePoint’s Facebook page and website with daily presentations and events for seniors. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_DSCN5251.jpg SourcePoint’s nutrition team took part in a mini parade that will kick off the organization’s fundraising event on Sept. 9. The “Make an Impact! A Celebration of Local Seniors” fundraiser will be held on SourcePoint’s Facebook page and website with daily presentations and events for seniors. Alison Yeager | SourcePoint

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.