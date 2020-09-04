Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The Delaware General Health District reported 256 active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County on Friday afternoon. A week ago, the DGHD reported 183 active cases. On Monday, there were 214.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD said there have been 1,544 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,322 are confirmed cases, while 222 are probable cases. There have been 1,273 people who have recovered, and 15 deaths attributed to the infectious disease.

Since reporting began in March, 3,404 people have completed isolation or quarantine, and 462 people currently in quarantine, Five people are currently hospitalized, and 50 total people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The district’s data shows people from 1 to 90 have been infected, with the median age lowered to 36 and divided nearly equally between females (51%) and males (49%).

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 1,748 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County. There have been 94 hospitalizations, and 20 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, neighboring Franklin County has the most cases with 22,629. Cuyahoga County, with the second-most cases at 16,066, has the most hospitalizations (2,458) and deaths (599) due to the coronavirus. Noble County is reporting the fewest cases at 23.

The ODH reported there were 128,444 positive cases in the state as of Friday afternoon. There have been 13,731 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. To date, 4,248 people have died from the disease. Fortunately, 107,083 people in Ohio are presumed to have recovered.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 26.3 million cases worldwide as of Friday afternoon. That’s up a million from Monday. Globally, there have been 870,477 people who have died from the pandemic. The United States now has more than 6.1 million confirmed cases. There have been 187,052 people who have died in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

