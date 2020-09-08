Active cases of COVID-19 fall over weekend

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County dropped by 13 over the Labor Day weekend from 256 on Friday to 243 on Tuesday afternoon, the Delaware General Health District reported.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

As for the number of people currently hospitalized, that number fell from five on Friday to four on Tuesday. There have been 49 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began and 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The DGHD is reporting there have been 1,601 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County. Of those, 1,372 are confirmed cases, while 229 are probable cases. There have been 1,343 people who have recovered.

Since reporting began in March, 3,540 people have completed isolation or quarantine, while 427 people are currently in quarantine.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 1,802 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County. There have been 94 hospitalizations, and 20 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH reported there were 131,992 positive cases in the state as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been 13,967 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. To date, 4,298 people have died from the disease. Fortunately, 110,279 people in Ohio are presumed to have recovered.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 27.4 million cases worldwide as of Tuesday afternoon. Globally, there have been 893,871 people who have died. The United States now has more than 6.3 million confirmed cases. There have been 189,366 people who have died in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

