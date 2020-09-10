BV teacher chosen to participate in coveted program

Sacha Standish, a teacher in the Buckeye Valley Local School District for the past 16 years, has been selected for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms, a program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Standish, a fifth through eighth grade language arts and social studies teacher, has spent her entire teaching career at Buckeye Valley and is one of 71 U.S. citizens who will travel abroad through the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program. Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership potential.

Standish most recently taught under former BVMS Principal Brian Baker, who is now serving as BVHS principal. Baker expressed his support for Standish by saying, “Sacha has been a wonderful teacher for her students and has shown a tremendous amount of knowledge in opening their minds to the world outside of BV. I am so proud that she will represent our community internationally to enlighten those students and bring back experiences for our BV students.”

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S government, and it was created to increase mutual understanding and build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has given over 390,000 passionate and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to important international problems.

Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all fields, while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many areas and include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 75 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government. Eighty-six Fulbright alumni have won in total 91 Pulitzer Prizes. Fulbright is active in more than 160 countries worldwide and partners with participating governments, host institutions, corporations, and foundations in foreign countries and in the United States. Many of these organizations also provide direct and indirect support. ECA sponsors the Fulbright program, and several nonprofit, cooperative partners implement and support the program on the Bureau’s behalf.

The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program is a year-long professional development opportunity for U.S. elementary, middle, and high school teachers to develop skills for preparing students for a competitive global economy. The program equips teachers to bring an international perspective to their schools through targeted training, experience abroad, and global collaboration.

In addition to this recent honor, Standish was awarded the Rotary in Teaching Award for middle school in 2017. In addition to her teaching career, Standish is an assistant director of the Buckeye Valley High School Marching Band. She has also worked with the Silk Road Project and Think Tank on Global Education through Harvard University.

“We are very proud to have a Fullbright Teaching Scholar as part of the Buckeye Valley team,” Buckeye Valley Superintendent Andy Miller said. “We are very excited to have Sacha participate in this program and bring its tenets to BV!”

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Submitted by the Buckeye Valley Local School District.

