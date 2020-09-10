Sunbury/BW Chamber of Commerce has new leader

SUNBURY — Tracy Kovach is the new executive director for the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kovach introduced herself in a letter to chamber members on Aug. 21.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to expand and grow the chamber,” Kovach said. “I look forward to working alongside you to grow the relationships amongst the existing businesses and those coming to the area soon. By working together, we can have a positive impact on the Big Walnut area community and businesses.”

A former firefighter and paramedic, Kovach said she has more than 20 years of work experience, with deep roots in public service. She has degrees in business and administration, as well as a master’s degree in public health. Kovach said her goal has been to get back to community work.

“The Sunbury/Big Walnut area is booming with residential and business development, and the chamber will have a unique opportunity to help craft and support the future of our communities,” Kovach said. “I will be able to provide diverse experience in helping the chamber grow in its mission and navigate the uncertainty of the changing times we now live in.”

Kovach will host a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the chamber office, 39 E. Granville St., Sunbury. The office is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In other chamber news, it’s holding a “Big Shot” raffle to win a $400 gift card to The Gun Room. A hundred tickets will be sold at $20 each at the chamber office or website, Sunbury Ace Hardware, Big Walnut Grill, Big Walnut Apparel, and Sunbury Chiropractic. The drawing is on Facebook Live Sept. 25. For more information, visit sunburybigwalnutchamber.com or call 740-965-2860.

Also, the 12th annual Chamber Golf Outing will be Oct. 16 at Royal American Golf Links, 3300 Miller Paul Road, Galena. Registration will open soon.

Speaking of development, Sunbury’s Planning & Zoning Commission will have two virtual public hearings on Sept. 28. At 6:30 p.m. is a variance to construct a car wash at Sunbury Mills Plaza. At 6:45 p.m. is a rezoning for 53 acres of land south of Fourwinds Court to Planned Commercial District. The property is currently not zoned.

The public will have the opportunity to offer its opinions on the matters virtually by emailing spyles@sunburyvillage.com by Sept. 25. People may also testify in person at the Sunbury Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St. For more information, visit https://sunburyohio.org/.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

