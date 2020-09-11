Fall activities aplenty in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio — For those looking for something to do during fall weekends, travel no further than the southwestern corner of Delaware County to the city of Dublin.

While the city’s signature Irish Festival was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dublin’s Arts Council (DAC) and the Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) have been busy with other ideas to bring people in.

On the week of Sept. 14, small-scale artwork by local artists will be installed at nine Dublin parks. The 16 pieces “are inspired by the hobbies of geocaching and letterboxing,” states the DAC in a release. The idea is to search for the art using a booklet, which can be downloaded at dublinarts.org/featured-items/connect. “Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge” begins on Sept. 26 and continues through the end of the year.

There are other self-guided walking tours in Dublin. One of the most popular is the Irish Fairy Door Trail, which starts at the Dublin Visitor & Information Center, 9 S. High St. The idea is to fill a passport with the name of 10 fairies hidden in local businesses. Those who complete the challenge can get a T-shirt.

Another tour is of Historic Dublin, with all of the 19th-century buildings in the district listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Dublin was settled starting in 1801. There’s also an “Olde Town Ghost Tour” for those interested in such things.

Indian Run Falls can be seen by taking a half-mile walk on a trail. It has observation platforms and is easily accessible.

Another scenic spot is Glacier Ridge Metro Park. This park is made for kids, with an natural playground, obstacle course and zip line. There’s also disc golf, an observation tower, and trails.

Recently opened is Bridge Park, which features The Dublin Link, “which is the longest single-tower S-shaped suspension bridge in the world,” said local travel writer Katie Seemann. “This pedestrian bridge crosses the Scioto River and is a must-see Dublin attraction.”

Dublin is known for its interesting public art, including the iconic concrete Fields of Corn, as well as the Chief Leatherlips sculpture (this is the monument’s 30th anniversary). The public can drive by them, or park and get out to take a closer look. The Dublin CVB said there are more than 70 public art pieces in all. When visiting one, the public can get an “Art in Public Places” cell phone tour by calling 614-763-3108.

The Dublin Arts Council has a gallery displaying works by local artists at 7125 Riverside Drive. Upcoming is “Shelter (Our) Place” printmaking by Christine D’Epiro Abbott (Sept. 22-Oct. 30); and “Ceramic Infusion” by product designer and artist Don Staufenberg (Nov. 10-Dec. 16).

“To schedule an appointment Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–3:30p.m., and the second Saturday of the month 11 a.m.-2 p.m. visit: https://visitdublinartscouncil.as.me” said DAC spokesperson Janet Cooper in a release.

A boardwalk in one of Dublin's parks.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

