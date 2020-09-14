Active cases fall to 201

Active cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County are down significantly from Friday’s reported 272 cases. On Monday afternoon, the number of active cases stood at 201.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Delaware General Health District issued the following statement regarding the large drop in active cases:

“As many of you may or may not be aware, we’re dealing with some pretty complex, real-time data elements. As of today, 30 dedicated staff members are handling data entry for almost 4,400 rows of people – both cases and contacts. After staff conduct about a one-hour interview with them, they log about 30 columns of data elements per person — which results in the handling of over 131,000 cells of data.

“Upon our routine quality control inspection of our data this weekend, we discovered that a formula within our spreadsheet did not delete some active cases that had recovered. This resulted in some discrepancy between the active cases map and active cases by school district map,” the post states.

As for the additional data released Monday, the DGHD reported there have been 1,742 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,491 are confirmed cases, while 251 are probable cases. There have been 1,526 people who have recovered, and 15 deaths attributed to the infectious disease.

Since reporting began in March, 3,840 people have completed isolation or quarantine, and 409 people are currently in quarantine. Five people are currently hospitalized, and 50 total people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“Because we strive to provide the most accurate, transparent data possible to the public, we are adjusting our reporting to every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” the health district stated Monday. “This new schedule gives our epidemiologists time to conduct quality assurance with our data to make sure it is the most accurate prior to release.”

On Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 1,985 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County. There have been 96 hospitalizations, and 20 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-3.jpg The Delaware General Health District’s Sept. 11 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the percentage of hospitalized cases by age group. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Age-Group-DGHD.jpg The Delaware General Health District’s Sept. 11 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the percentage of hospitalized cases by age group.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.