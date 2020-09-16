OWU rises in annual rankings

U.S. News & World Report continues to rank Ohio Wesleyan University among the nation’s “Best Liberal Arts Colleges” and among its 2021 “Best Value Schools” and “Top Schools on Social Mobility.”

According to the magazine’s list of “2021 Best Colleges,” released Monday, Ohio Wesleyan is ranked at:

• No. 93 among the nation’s “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.” According to U.S. News, its new rankings assess 1,452 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality to determine the rankings of the “best.”

• No. 50 among the National Liberal Arts “Best Value Schools,” up eight spots over last year. These rankings “place significant emphasis on affordability for students who may be eligible for need-based aid,” including recognition for schools that provide much of this aid as grants and scholarships.

• No. 63 among the National Liberal Arts “Top Schools on Social Mobility,” up 69 spots from 2020. This ranking is determined by the success of colleges in “enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded federal Pell Grants.”

• One of the nation’s “A+ Schools for B Students.” (This alphabetical list does not include rankings.)

According to U.S. News, 80% of its 2021 “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges” ranking is based on academic quality, including a school’s graduation rates, social mobility, graduate indebtedness, faculty information, and admission data. The remaining 20% is based on academic reputation, largely determined by an assessment from top academics at peer colleges.

“It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of its Best Colleges,” said Stefanie Niles, Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications. “The recognition is important in that it acknowledges the caliber of education we provide and the outcomes our graduates achieve. As always, we recommend that prospective students and families consider rankings as one of many data points available to them, but also visit Ohio Wesleyan and other schools to find the best fit.”

Learn more about the 2021 U.S. News rankings at www.usnews.com/colleges. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan, including enrollment information, ratings and rankings, and graduate outcomes at www.owu.edu/admission.

