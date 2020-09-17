Fire damages building in industrial park

City of Delaware Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building on London Road Thursday morning.

The city reported Thursday afternoon that firefighters were dispatched to 320 London Road at 6:44 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 6:49 a.m. they observed smoke showing from a building in the Howald Industrial Park. Firefighters entered the building and found a semi-truck inside involved with the fire.

The fire was declared out at 7:33 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation, city officials said.

The city was assisted on the scene by the Liberty Township Fire Department, the Orange Township Fire Department, the Tri-Township Fire District and the Elm Valley Fire District.

“We appreciate the assistance we received from our neighboring departments,” said City of Delaware Fire Chief John Donahue.

Firefighters from the City of Delaware Fire Department battle a fire at a building located in the Howald Industrial Park on London Road Thursday morning. No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

