Hayes teacher tests positive for virus

Delaware Hayes High School reported Thursday that a teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hayes Principal Ric Stranges made the announcement in an email to families Thursday afternoon, adding he can’t say who the teacher is. He did say the Delaware General Health District will be conducting contact tracing to contain the potential spread of the virus.

“Today, we were notified that a staff member in our building received a confirmed positive test result for COVID-19,” Stranges said in the email. “Due to HIPPA and FERPA regulations, we cannot share additional information about the person. However, we can assure you that we are partnering with the Delaware General Health District (DGHD) to assist with their contact tracing, and they will be calling anyone who is deemed to be a close contact.”

Stranges directed families with concerns about contract tracing to call the health district at 740-368-1700.

“Per our regular cleaning protocols, all areas of the building will be cleaned and sanitized this evening, and we will continue our excellent hygiene practices, including frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, and social distancing as much as possible,” Stranges said.

There have been a number of changes at Hayes to prevent the spread of the virus, including requiring masks, one-way hallways throughout the school, having students eat alone at each lunch table, and requiring temperature checks before students are sent to school.

“As always, we ask that you continue to assess your child for illness and keep your student home when necessary,” Stranges said. “Together, we will partner to keep our school environment healthy and safe for everyone.”

According to the district’s weekly COVID-19 reporting system on its website, this is the first and only case within the district. The district’s COVID reporting site can be found at www.dcs.k12.oh.us/Page/5791.

For more information on COVID-19, visit https://delawarehealth.org/covid-19/.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

