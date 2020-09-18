New fire engine, resurfacing taking place in Genoa Township

GALENA — The arrival of a new fire engine and the resurfacing of a busy road are among the latest happenings in Genoa Township.

“Yesterday, we performed our final inspection of the new engine/rescue that we ordered from Sutphen Corporation last year,” said the Genoa Township Fire Department in a Facebook post Wednesday. “We still have some work to do before placing the vehicle in service, and as we get more done to the vehicle, we will post more pictures.”

Dublin-based Sutphen Corporation calls itself “the largest family-owned fire apparatus manufacturer in the nation.”

Last Saturday, the fire department performed a full-operational check on the truck. “All firefighters on duty will climb the ladder to maintain their proficiency,” said the department on Facebook.

“The department is fully-equipped with three engines, two medic vehicles, water rescue boat, and hazardous materials decontamination trailer,” states the township’s website.

The Genoa Township Fire Department has more than 40 personnel based at 7049 Big Walnut Road, Galena. It services the 21.5 square miles of the township, as well as provides aid to three nearby municipalities and eight townships.

Another matter of importance to many township residents is the resurfacing of Highland Lakes Avenue is underway, with milling last Friday. There will be chip and sealing and a finish layer of asphalt applied. Township staff state that Highland Lakes is the largest subdivision in the state of Ohio.

On Labor Day, Genoa Township was among the areas under the tornado warning issued for central Ohio. Perhaps the most noticeable damage to the township was the downing of some trees along state Route 3.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no reservations are being taken for renting park shelter houses. In addition, meetings are virtual using Webex. The township was able to do its annual “Fishing Day” though, from Sept. 4-13, with kids entering photos of themselves with their catches.

The “Gold Appreciation” cards are not available from township offices this year. However, it is available from Westerville City Schools.

In other township news, the Genoa Township Zoning Commission’s regular meeting for Sept. 14 was canceled. However, there will be “a virtual public site walk” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Requested by Romanelli and Hughes Building Company, the site walk will be on a 21-acre parcel at 5481 Worthington Road, Westerville. Director of Development and Zoning Joe Shafer said the site is at the southeast corner of Big Walnut and Worthington roads. No action will be taken at this meeting, nor will there be public comment.

