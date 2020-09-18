Changes made to 2020 walk

Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, which will look a little different in 2020.

This year, because of the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions on large gatherings, Delaware County participants are encouraged to walk in their purple shirts individually or in small groups in their neighborhoods to join the movement on Sept. 27. The goal is to raise $100,000.

“The Delaware Walk has grown dramatically over the last few years,” said Vince McGrail, executive director and CEO for the central Ohio chapter. “We wanted to provide participants multiple ways to support the ongoing needs of families facing Alzheimer’s disease, so we have found a way for people to walk safely or people can just fundraise and make a donation without walking. We appreciate the hundreds of people who have already signed up to join us on Sept. 27.”

The organization reported that this year’s event chair is Dusty Hostutler, a financial advisor for national presenting sponsor, Edward Jones. Hostutler has been integral to the Delaware Walk Committee over the past few years, helping to mobilize community members and local businesses to support the movement, the organization said.

Registration is open at act.alz.org/delawareohio, and McGrail encouraged participants to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app for additional virtual tools.

The Alzheimer’s Association reported that last year about 550 people participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Ohio Wesleyan University. This year, the walk ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at noon on Sept. 27 and will be live-streamed.

Downtown Delaware will be the site of the view-only Promise Garden location from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_WalkLogo_cmyk1.jpg Pictured are some of the participants from the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event held at Ohio Wesleyan University. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Delaware-Walk-1.jpg Pictured are some of the participants from the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event held at Ohio Wesleyan University. Courtesy photo | Alzheimer’s Association

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

