DCBDD shows its appreciation for local DSPs

LEWIS CENTER — On Sept. 17, the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) hosted a drive-thru lunch to thank Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) during DSP Appreciation Week.

DSP Appreciation Week recognizes professionals who provide direct care and support to people with developmental

disabilities.

“DSPs are the backbone of our work,” stated Superintendent Kristine Hodge. “They are instrumental in our mission to serve and support people in our community and we are truly thankful for all that they do.”

DSPs offer a broad range of individualized supports, including meal preparation, medication assistance, bathing, dressing,

transportation, and other daily tasks.

A DSP is not just a person of support but a trusted ally, friend, and advocate who serves as a foundational element in the circle of support of which people with developmental disabilities and their families rely.

Throughout this week of appreciation, DCBDD hopes to raise awareness for this profession and share its gratitude for the dedication and diligence of DSPs in Delaware.

To show its appreciation, DCBDD offered a drive-thru lunch opportunity to say thank you to our local DSPs. The lunch bags provided state “Proud to be a DSP.” This profession is worth of recognition and praise, and one that each DSP should be proud to claim.

The lunch included in each bag was generously donated by DCBDD employees who wished to extend their thanks and appreciations.

Also included in the lunch bag was a card with special offers from several downtown Delaware businesses, which also wished to join DCBDD in its efforts to recognize DSPs and say thank you with special offers just for DSPs.

To learn more about the DSP profession, visit www.dspohio.org/.

Delaware Countyu Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Kristine Hodge, left, and Director of Programs and Services Tina Overtuf, right, share their appreciation with Morgan Jolliff of The Alpha Group. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Thank-You-DSPs-1.jpg Delaware Countyu Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Kristine Hodge, left, and Director of Programs and Services Tina Overtuf, right, share their appreciation with Morgan Jolliff of The Alpha Group. Courtesy photo | DCBDD

Submitted by the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

