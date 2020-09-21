Active COVID-19 cases dropping in county

The Delaware General Health District reported 215 active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County on Monday afternoon, down from Friday’s reported 236 active cases.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD said there have been 1,896 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,621 are confirmed cases, while 275 are probable cases. There have been 1,666 people who have recovered and 15 deaths attributed to the infectious disease.

Since reporting began in March, 4,074 people have completed isolation or quarantine, and 518 people are currently in quarantine. Six people are currently hospitalized, and 51 total people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The district’s data shows people from 1 to 90 have been infected, with the median age remaining at 36 and divided equally between females and males.

The DGHD announced it is adjusting its reporting to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in order to present the most accurate data.

On Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,156 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County. There have been 96 hospitalizations and 20 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, neighboring Franklin County has the most cases with 26,134. Cuyahoga County, with the second-most cases at 17,155, has the most hospitalizations (2,551) and deaths (644) due to the coronavirus. Hamilton County is third with 12,786 cases. Noble County is reporting the fewest cases at 27.

The ODH reported there were 145,165 positive cases in the state as of Monday afternoon. There have been 14,829 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. To date, 4,623 people have died from the disease. Fortunately, 123,423 people in Ohio are presumed to have recovered, up nearly 6,000 since last week.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 31.1 million cases worldwide as of Monday afternoon. Globally, there have been 962,046 deaths from the pandemic. In the United States, there are now more 6.8 million confirmed cases. A total of 199,660 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-5.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.