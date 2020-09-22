Arts festival aiming for 2021 return

An upbeat Delaware Arts Festival Committee met Sept. 10 at Andrews House in Delaware to start planning next year’s two-day festival, which is scheduled for May 15-16, 2021.

“We’re really just looking forward to getting going again this year,” said President Mark Hardymon.

Even though no one knows how COVID-19 will effect events in May 2021, the group is moving forward with plans for a safe and fun festival.

“The committee is approaching this with a positive attitude and preparations for many hand-washing stations,” said committee member Sherry Riviera.

Hoping for the best, final plans are contingent on state and city mandates regarding COVID-19, she added.

In spite of the festival’s cancellation of the 2020 event and no income, the Delaware Arts Festival still met its obligations and fulfilled $20,000 in scholarships to three Delaware County senior high school art students. Along with an additional $10,000 to Delaware County schools’ art programs, helping teachers with special art projects.

According to Hardymon, these two obligations are top priority for the committee. The festival is a means to assist all Delaware County students and teachers interested in the arts, he said.

Applications to artists, wishing to exhibit, are scheduled for November. The committee is also looking for local sponsors, which are an important ingredient in the festival’s success.

In addition, save the dates letters are being sent to food truck vendors. There are spaces for 10 trucks, focusing on a variety of foods. Entertainment groups are also receiving letters to save the dates. The committee hopes returning entertainment, such as the stilt walkers, calliope, magician, various music groups and of course, the bagpipers, which start the festival on Saturday morning, plan on being part of the fun again.

The scheduled location for the 2021 Delaware Arts Festival is the same as last year’s event: Sandusky Street between Spring Street and Central Avenue; and Winter Street between Union Street and Franklin Street.

“We are looking forward to bringing the festival back to downtown,” said Hardymon.

Mark Hardymon, president of the Delaware Arts Festival Committee, made this mask to promote the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for May 15-16 in downtown Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Arts-Fest-Mask.jpg Mark Hardymon, president of the Delaware Arts Festival Committee, made this mask to promote the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for May 15-16 in downtown Delaware. Courtesy photo | Delaware Arts Festival

Submitted by Dagmar Cianelli.

